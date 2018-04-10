Deputies searching for two males accused of York Co. shooting

A SLED helicopter is assisting officials looking for two males after a shooting was reported in York County.

The victim in the shooting that occurred near Adnah Church Road and Highway 5 died, officials say. Officials on the scene tell WBTV a call came into the sheriff's office at 4:45 p.m.

A state trooper patrolling the area saw a car at the intersection and a victim in distress. The trooper attempted to save the 23-year-old man before he died.

Both men are described as white males with one dressed in a red hoodie with long hair possibly carrying a white bag and the other in a blue sweatshirt.

Deputies say people should avoid the area and avoid approaching the men. If anyone has any information, call 911.

Officials have not released any additional information as of Tuesday afternoon.

