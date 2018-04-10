19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in York County shooting

A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a deadly York County shooting that happened Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near Adnah Church Road at Highway 5 in Rock Hill. A state trooper patrolling the area reportedly saw a car at the intersection and saw a man, identified on Wednesday as 23-year-old Mardarius Bailey, who had been shot.

The trooper reportedly tried to save Bailey before he died.

A SLED helicopter assisted officials Tuesday in looking for two men wanted in the shooting. Both men were described as white males with one dressed in a red hoodie with long hair possibly carrying a white bag and the other in a blue sweatshirt.

On Wednesday, deputies said they arrested Tyler Wayne Montgomery in Rock Hill and charged him with murder.

Montgomery is being held at the York County Detention Center.

Detectives say they are still searching for a second person possibly involved in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

