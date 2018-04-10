Queens University president announced plans to step down after 2018-2019 school year

Queens University of Charlotte's 20th president announced her plan on Tuesday to step down after 16 years.

Dr. Pamela Davies will remain in her position until June 30, 2019 or until her successor is in place. Davies will continue to serve as a professor at the university after a sabbatical year devoted to research and writing in her academic discipline, a statement on the university's website stated.

“I have considered it a great privilege to lead this university over the last 16 years,” said Davies in remarks to a gathering of Queens faculty and staff. “Together we have grown our enrollment, expanded our academic programming and strengthened our academic profile. We have raised significant funds to both revitalize our campus and provide the scholarship support that is so greatly needed by our students. All that we have accomplished was made possible by the commitment of those in the Queens community, from faculty and staff to the Board of Trustees, alumni, parents and friends of the university. I am deeply grateful for that support and know you will continue to provide it as the Board leads us through this transition.”

The Board of Trustees will form a presidential search committee will facilitate the search of the university's 21st president.

