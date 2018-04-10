Man charged with DWI, accused of driving over 100 mph before southeast Charlotte wreck

A man has been charged in connection with a crash that left four people with serious injuries in southwest Charlotte in early April.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the wreck occurred on April 2 in the 8600 block of East Independence Boulevard near Sardis Road North just before 11 p.m.

Police say 23-year-old Casey Nash was driving a 2015 Honda Fit when he rear-ended the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rouge. Officers say both drivers ran off the road during the crash.

Nash was allegedly impaired at the time of the incident and was traveling over 100 mph when his vehicle struck the Nissan, according to CMPD.

Nash's vehicle overturned in the median and then landed back in the travel lanes, officers say. The driver of the Nissan traveled off the road and went airborne for a short distance, police say.

The driver of the Nissan and three passengers were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Nash was charged with four counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, driving while impaired, speeding, reckless driving and not having an operator's license.

