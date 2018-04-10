Man arrested, charged with driving while impaired causing serious crash

Officials have arrested a man they say is responsible for a serious car crash on April 2 in east Charlotte.

According to police, Casey Nash was driving a 2015 Honda Fit when he rear-ended a 2017 Nissan Rouge driven by Alaijah Walker just before 11 p.m in the 8600 block of East Independence Boulevard near Sardis Road North.

Both vehicles traveled off the road after the crash. The Honda overturned in the median and landed back in the travel lanes while the Nissan traveled off the road and went airborne for a short distance, police say.

All people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officials say Nash was impaired by alcohol and traveling over 100 mph when his vehicle struck the Nissan. He was charged with four counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, driving while impaired, speeding, reckless driving and no operator's license.

