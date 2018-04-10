Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

One person was shot when a fight broke out between two men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

According to deputies, Raheim Husky shot Rondo and fled the scene. Officials say it appears a robbery may have been the motive for the shooting as an item was taken from Rondo during the incident.

Huskey was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

