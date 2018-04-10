Molly's Kids: Allie McDaniels coming back to NC this week after CA surgery

Guess who's out of the hospital? Guess whose spinal cord leak symptoms are 100% gone? Guess who gets to come home to NC from the Los Angeles hospital sometime later this week... and who experienced a California earthquake while getting her major surgery?

Allie McDaniels. What a joy. She's able to walk a little already and her mobility is improving by the day. Full healing will take time, but this girl is in the right direction.

Get back safely, Allie. LOVE hearing the positive update!

#MollysKids

PS: Click here for the last post about Allie, right before surgery.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

