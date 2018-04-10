Two Chevy Camaros taken from dealership in York Co. - | WBTV Charlotte

Two Chevy Camaros taken from dealership in York Co.

York County Sheriff's Office York County Sheriff's Office
YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

York County sheriffs are searching for a car they say was stolen within the past 30 days.

Two Chevy Camaros were taken from Burns Chevrolet in Rock Hill sometime between March 8 and April 5.

If anyone has information on the location of these cars call Crime Stoppers at 803-628-3059.

