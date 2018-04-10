Juvenile arrested, fifth suspect named in Statesville nightclub shooting

A fourth person has been arrested and a fifth is wanted in connection with a Statesville nightclub shooting that injured three people on March 24.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Fiesta Rodeo on Salisbury Highway following a fight. Officials said a large party was going on at the business when the fight started inside and spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting happened.

PREVIOUS: 3 injured after fight leads to shooting at nightclub in Statesville

Two people were taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment and a third was treated and released. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

On Tuesday, police said a juvenile was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The juvenile's name has not been released.

Officers also said that 17-year-old Jaquez Towayne Gaines had been named as a suspect in the case. Gaines is wanted on warrants for attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, felony inciting to riot, discharging firearms within city limits, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Earlier in April, 16-year-old Keeven Taevon Trent, 18-year-old Okeiro Tyquan Shuford, and 19-year-old Jadakiss Ja'Wade Morrison were all arrested.

PREVIOUS: Third teen charged with attempted murder in Statesville nightclub shooting

All three teens are charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, inciting to riot and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to Statesville police.

The owner of the nightclub, 44-year-old Pedro Rios, is accused of aiding and abetting underage alcohol possession and allowing fights to happen on premises where alcohol is served.

RELATED: Statesville nightclub owner facing various alcohol law violations following shooting

Following an investigation by ALE, Rios was charged with aid/abet underage possession of alcohol, allow fights to occur on ABC licensed premises, allow violations of controlled substance act to occur on ABC licensed premises, and failure to supervise on ABC licensed premises.

Anyone with information about Gaines' whereabouts or about the case is asked to call the Statesville Police Department's telecommunications number at 704-878-3406, or by leaving an anonymous tip on the Iredell Crime Stoppers line at 704-662-1340.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.