Water restored, portion of Independence Blvd to reopen following - | WBTV Charlotte

Water restored, portion of Independence Blvd to reopen following sink hole issue

(Dedrick Russell | WBTV) (Dedrick Russell | WBTV)
(Dedrick Russell | WBTV) (Dedrick Russell | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A large sinkhole caused a serious headache for drivers in southeast Charlotte Tuesday and part of Wednesday. 

The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. Tuesday on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive. Police said the sinkhole was the result of a water main break.

Both outbound lanes on Independence were reopened Wednesday following pavement repairs. The right turning lane is expected to open later Wednesday afternoon..

Water in the area was restored Wednesday morning. 

CMPD warned drivers Tuesday that the closure would last at least 24 hours. 

Officials say they couldn't determine a reason for the break of the 12-inch water main. Water was shut off to several businesses and homes until the matter is resolved.

"Restaurants - if they don't have any water - that's not good for them," business owner Robbie Jordan said. "The restrooms, they don't function. The water fountains, they don't work - water they need for daily function."

Drivers were being detoured onto Village Lake Dr where they can turn onto Monroe Road, onto Sardis Road North, then back onto Independence Blvd.

Drivers in the area should expect heavy delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Please don't go after all, Atrium tells doctors looking to leave

    Please don't go after all, Atrium tells doctors looking to leave

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:33:13 GMT
    Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)
    Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)

    Atrium Health has told a group of doctors wanting to break away from the hospital system that it doesn't want to see them go after all.  

    More >>

    Atrium Health has told a group of doctors wanting to break away from the hospital system that it doesn't want to see them go after all.  

    More >>

  • Crime Stoppers: Convenience store clerk get shot during fight with robbers

    Crime Stoppers: Convenience store clerk get shot during fight with robbers

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:31:32 GMT
    (Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)(Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)
    (Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)(Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

    Just before 8:30 p.m. the clerk at the B & B Mart on Arrowood Road was relaxing. His rest ended abruptly when three hooded men charged through the door.  One attempted to jump the counter, but the clerk fought him off. He winds up fighting all three.  

    More >>

    Just before 8:30 p.m. the clerk at the B & B Mart on Arrowood Road was relaxing. His rest ended abruptly when three hooded men charged through the door.  One attempted to jump the counter, but the clerk fought him off. He winds up fighting all three.  

    More >>

  • Best Buy to open in southwest Charlotte as a hub for online customers

    Best Buy to open in southwest Charlotte as a hub for online customers

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:26:59 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

     Best Buy is coming to Steele Creek. The electronics retailer won't be opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, however. Instead, the company will open a 40,000 square-foot home delivery hub to deliver orders to customers in Charlotte, western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina who buy online, according to a statement from brokerage firm JLL.  

    More >>

     Best Buy is coming to Steele Creek. The electronics retailer won't be opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, however. Instead, the company will open a 40,000 square-foot home delivery hub to deliver orders to customers in Charlotte, western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina who buy online, according to a statement from brokerage firm JLL.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly