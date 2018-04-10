Sinkhole, water main break closes outbound Independence Blvd

A large sinkhole led to a serious headache for drivers in southeast Charlotte Wednesday.

The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive. Police said the sinkhole was the result of a water main break.

Officials said Independence would be closed for several hours - into rush hour and throughout the evening - at the scene while repairs were made.

Drivers were being detoured onto Village Lake Dr where they can turn onto Monroe Road, onto Sardis Road North, then back onto Independence Blvd.

7300 East Independence Boulevard - Outbound lanes are closed until further notice for water main break. Drivers detoured onto Village Lake Drive, turn onto Monroe Road, turn onto Sardis Road North and back onto Independence Blvd. #clttraffic — Charlotte Water (@CLTWater) April 10, 2018

Drivers in the area should expect heavy delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.