Sinkhole expected to close outbound Independence Blvd for nearly - | WBTV Charlotte

Sinkhole expected to close outbound Independence Blvd for nearly 24 hours

(Dedrick Russell | WBTV) (Dedrick Russell | WBTV)
(Dedrick Russell | WBTV) (Dedrick Russell | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A large sinkhole led to a serious headache for drivers in southeast Charlotte Tuesday, and officials say that headache will likely last well into Wednesday.

The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive. Police said the sinkhole was the result of a water main break.

Officials originally said Independence would be closed for several hours - into rush hour and throughout the evening - at the scene while repairs were made. Just after 5 p.m., however, police said the "best case scenario" would be Independence opening completely by Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard were still shut down as crews wait for the pavement to harden. It is unclear what time on Wednesday the lanes will reopen. 

Officials say it's a 12-inch water main and they couldn't determine a reason for the break. Water was shut off to several businesses and homes until the matter is resolved.

"Restaurants - if they don't have any water - that's not good for them," business owner Robbie Jordan said. "The restrooms, they don't function. The water fountains, they don't work - water they need for daily function."

Drivers were being detoured onto Village Lake Dr where they can turn onto Monroe Road, onto Sardis Road North, then back onto Independence Blvd.

Drivers in the area should expect heavy delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly