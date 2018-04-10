Water restored, portion of Independence Blvd to reopen following sink hole issue

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Effingham Road. MEDIC said one person has life-threatening injuries and another has serious injuries.More >>
The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive.
A poll of more than 1,600 travelers found that 76 percent of those who travel with pets were afraid, because of recent headlines with airlines mistreating pets.
The owner of a popular yoga studio in Charlotte is temporarily stepping down after two former employees accused him of sexual harassment. Kyle Conti sent an email to the employees of Charlotte Yoga Tuesday morning addressing the claims made against him and his decision to "take some time away from the daily business at the studios."
In a new study published March 22 in PLOS ONE, banana metabolites were found to inhibit COX-2 mRNA expression, the same target as ibuprofen. The study, "Metabolic recovery from heavy exertion following banana compared to sugar beverage or water only ingestion: A randomized, crossover trial," contrasted banana ingestion during exercise to water alone or a six percent sugar beverage, which is similar to a sports drink.
