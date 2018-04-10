Independence Blvd expected to be closed for at least 24 hours due to sinkhole

A large sinkhole led to a serious headache for drivers in southeast Charlotte Tuesday, and officials say that headache will likely last well into Wednesday.

The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive. Police said the sinkhole was the result of a water main break.

Officials originally said Independence would be closed for several hours - into rush hour and throughout the evening - at the scene while repairs were made. Just after 5 p.m., however, police said the "best case scenario" would be Independence opening completely by Wednesday afternoon.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Outbound Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive will remain closed through at least tomorrow afternoon. Please find alternate routes. #workfromhome #cmpd #bethedifference — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 10, 2018

Officials say it's a 12-inch water main and they couldn't determine a reason for the break. Water was shut off to several businesses and homes until the matter is resolved.

"Restaurants - if they don't have any water - that's not good for them," business owner Robbie Jordan said. "The restrooms, they don't function. The water fountains, they don't work - water they need for daily function."

Drivers were being detoured onto Village Lake Dr where they can turn onto Monroe Road, onto Sardis Road North, then back onto Independence Blvd.

7300 East Independence Boulevard - Outbound lanes are closed until further notice for water main break. Drivers detoured onto Village Lake Drive, turn onto Monroe Road, turn onto Sardis Road North and back onto Independence Blvd. #clttraffic — Charlotte Water (@CLTWater) April 10, 2018

Drivers in the area should expect heavy delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

