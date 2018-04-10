WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Better Pay for Teachers

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

We want better education and more money for our educators and school system but who’s paying?

When Oklahoma lawmakers passed a massive tax hike for public schools and teacher pay raises, they expected appreciation. Instead, educators walked out. The move comes amid other states pressing for more money in classrooms.

We applaud the march by teachers and their supporters. More money for teachers doesn’t fix the need to supply schools with more resources.

North Carolina is among the bottom 5 states in the U.S. for teacher pay, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Are you embarrassed? We are.

While many proposals have been dismissed, we want to know how you feel about increasing income tax in our state to further fund education.

In California, one of the leading states for teacher pay, income tax is more than double what we pay in North Carolina.

Are you willing to pay a higher income tax for better education?

A bill amendment in Oklahoma would require sales from third-party vendors who sell through internet outlets such as Amazon to be subject to sales tax. The bill has the potential to bring in millions for education funding.

With brick and mortar companies going out of business, we wonder if a similar bill could have a significant impact on education in our state.

We want to know what YOU think. Have a solution? Let us know. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.