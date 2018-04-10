Women accused of driving woman to Kings Mountain bank, robbing her

Two women are being sought in an armed robbery in Kings Mountain.

Officers were called to an armed robbery at a Rose's, where police say two female robbers threatened a victim inside the store with a gun and demanded that she leave with them. According to the police report, a gun was never shown.

The victim got into the vehicle and drove to her bank to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. The women then reportedly told the victim to drive to a Dollar Tree and get out of the car.

The vehicle is described as a blue 4-door sedan. The first woman is described as a black woman with short hair and a heavy build. She was wearing a pink medical scrub top, blue pants, and had a large brown pocketbook.

The second woman is described as a black woman with short hair and a medium build. She was wearing a white blouse and blue pants.

Anyone able to identify the robbers is asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444 or Crime Stoppers at 704-484-8477.

