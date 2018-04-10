Man wanted for robbing Rock Hill hotel at gunpoint

A man robbed a Rock Hill hotel at gunpoint Monday night.

Police say they were called to an armed robbery at the Hampton Inn on Tabor Drive around 12:39 a.m. A man reportedly went into the hotel lobby, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

According to the police report, the robber grabbed cash before running off. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, and gloves.

The investigation is ongoing.

