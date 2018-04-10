'Extremely emaciated' dog found chained up outside abandoned Rock Hill home

A thin, weak dog suffering from mange was removed from an abandoned home in Rock Hill Monday afternoon.

Police say people were living in the abandoned home in the 800 block of Jefferson Street without power. The "tenants" were also reportedly stealing city water. Officers were called to the home, where they reported seeing several doors kicked in and electric wires running between at least two buildings.

An "extremely emaciated" dog was chained up under the carport, according to the police report. The dog also had mange.

"It was obvious people had been using the residence as a hangout and a place to stay due to the amount of trash across the residence," the police report states.

Animal Control was called to remove the dog. No one was found inside the abandoned home.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.