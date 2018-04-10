Thief dons Walmart worker vest, walks out with two TV's

On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.More >>
On Tuesday, the York County Sheriff's Office said the Laura Simpson had been located.More >>
Tuesday's report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the nation's report card, compares fourth- and eighth-grade reading and math scores for 27 urban school districts.More >>
Officers were called to an armed robbery at a Rose's, where police say two female robbers threatened a victim inside the store with a gun and demanded that she leave with them.More >>
Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started from food left cooking on the stove.More >>
