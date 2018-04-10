Thief dons Walmart worker vest, walks out with two TV's

It's a crime that has happened all over the country for several years now, and on Monday it happened in Salisbury. A man walked into the Walmart on S. Arlington Street apparently wearing a blue Walmart vest, and ended up walking out with two TV's.

According to the police report, a "heavy-set" black man walked into the store on Monday morning. He went to a back stock room and got a blue cart. He pushed the cart to the electronics aisle and loaded up two Samsung 58" TV's.

The man then wheeled the cart out of the store and put the TV's into a black SUV. He then rolled the cart back into the store, went back to the SUV, and drove away.

Police say he also cut the tags from the TV's.

Police say similar crimes have happened recently in Kannapolis, Greensboro, Charlotte, and Concord. A search of news reports found similar crimes occurring in several states over the last 2-3 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

