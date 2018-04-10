Power outage affects nearly 1,500 Rowan County residents

Nearly 1,500 people who live in Rowan County are without power Tuesday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the power outage is affecting those who live around the Farrington Meadows neighborhood in Salisbury and stretches south to impact those who live around Catawba College. The outage was first reported around 8:30 a.m., the outage map states.

Officials said the outage was caused by damage done to the equipment.

Power is expected to be restored around 11:45 a.m., according to the outage map.

No other details were released.

