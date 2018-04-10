Sister Hazel to headline Cheerwine Festival in downtown Salisbury

Sister Hazel, an alternative rock group from Gainesville, Florida, whose biggest hit was 1997's 'All For You,' will headline the musical performances at the Cheerwine Festival in downtown Salisbury on May 19.

To celebrate Cheerwine’s 101st year and the soft drink’s uniquely Southern roots, Cheerwine and its hometown, the City of Salisbury, are teaming up to host a free, outdoor Cheerwine-themed festival.

Cheerwine fans will enjoy cold Cheerwine, live music, great Southern food, shopping for Cheerwine merchandise, family-friendly activities, a beer garden and local craft vendors.

In addition to Sister Hazel, musical acts include: Nathan Angelo, Cassette Rewind (from Charlotte), Gump Fiction (from Charlotte), Travers Brothership, and Jive Mother Mary

For a full list of festival activities and schedule, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/353230825159151/

In 2017, the brand commemorated its 100th birthday by inviting Cheerwine fans of all ages to its “Centennial Celebration” in Salisbury. With plenty of Cheerwine, live music and a barbecue contest, more than 30,000 people packed the streets of Salisbury.

This year's celebration is Saturday, May 19, 2018, 10 am-8 pm.

