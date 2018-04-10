Over 200 Myers Park residents without power after driver knocks down power pole

A portion of a road in the Myers Park neighborhood of south Charlotte is closed Tuesday morning as crews work to repair power outages in the area.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 200 residents who live along Queens Road to Hermitage Court are without power. The outage was first reported around 1:17 a.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a driver knocked down a utility pole in the area around 8 p.m. Crews say the power outages didn't happen until 1 a.m.

Queens Road at Henley Place has been shut down while crews work to repair the outages.

The power was expected to be restored by 7 a.m., but Duke Energy crews say the outages could last until 10 a.m.

No other details were released.

