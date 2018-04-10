BLOG: Warming trend underway for rest of the workweek

Warming Trend Underway

Mainly Dry Rest of Week

Sunday Could Be Stormy

High pressure will dominate the eastern half of the US for the rest of this week and with all the sunshine associated with it, temperatures will finally respond. Highs will recover to near average both Today and Wednesday with afternoon readings well into the 60s both days.

As the high pressure system continues to move to the east later in the week, we'll stay dry on Thursday and Friday too, with sunshine prevailing. With more of a southwesterly breeze, afternoon readings will reach the 70s on Thursday and we will get close to 80 degrees on Friday!

The weekend isn't looking all bad. Our best bet looks to be Saturday, as of now. With highs close to 80 degrees, we should stay dry most of the day.

There could be showers as early as Saturday evening though, and rain looks likely for the second half of the weekend. In fact, some model data is suggesting Sunday could turn out quite active in terms of showers and thunderstorms, one or two of which may be severe...something we are monitoring. Highs on Sunday will hold in the low 70s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

