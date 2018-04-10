Loaded handgun confiscated at Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school

A loaded handgun was confiscated from a student at Olympic High in southwest Charlotte on Monday.

"The weapon was found by staff during a search of the students belongings. This is a very serious matter and the student is being disciplined to the fullest extent based on our Code of Student Conduct," Principal Erik Olejarczyk said in a message to parents.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools provided no further details about the incident.

PREVIOUS: Guns at CMS schools hit a 10-year high last year. No NC district had nearly as many.

Guns on CMS campuses have been on the rise, with 19 reported at 12 schools in 2016-17. That was a 10-year high and more than any other district in North Carolina.