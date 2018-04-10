Person dies at hospital following rollover wreck on I-485

A portion of Interstate 485 in northeast Charlotte reopened Tuesday morning after a vehicle overturned in a crash.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday night on the inner loop of I-485 near mile marker 39 at the Harrisburg Road exit. The interstate was closed for several hours due to the wreck.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries. According to a search warrant from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the victim, identified as Jerry Bernard Mcneill II died at the hospital.

There's no word on what caused the wreck.

