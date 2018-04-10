I-485 Reopens Following Wreck

It’s Tuesday, 10 April 2018…good morning to you from the WBTV News morning team. John Carter reporting to you this morning. We invite you to join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM for the area’s best, most accurate, factual and compelling morning newscast.

Breaking Overnight: One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting broke out at an east Charlotte apartment complex.

Breaking Overnight: We’re working to get more information following a rollover crash on I-485 that shut down traffic for hours. It happened on the inner loop near the Harrisburg Road exit. The road is now reopened.

A nine-year-old boy and his 23-year-old aunt have passed away following a fire at an west Charlotte apartment complex. We talk to a family member about the terrible loss.

Our Caroline Hicks will be LIVE…with new details about the bidding for the Carolina Panthers. Charlotte businessman Felix Sabates tells WBTV that he is pulling out of the bidding.

A procession today, for the Reynolds Fire Department chief, who was killed on his way to Wilmington Sunday morning.

The fourth teen charged in a deadly east Charlotte robbery is scheduled to be in court today.

A loaded gun was confiscated from an Olympic High student in southwest Charlotte.

Our Micah Smith will be LIVE this morning…with more on last night’s city council meeting where police and firefighters are asking the city for raises.

WBTV’s Kristen Miranda will be in the Alert Center this morning…monitoring multiple news sources to bring you BREAKING NEWS and news just in…locally and from around the world.

Meteorologist Al Conklin will be in the First Alert Weather Center with the most accurate look at your forecast.

Plus…Chris Larson will be keeping a close eye on the traffic situation for you.

All that and more when you join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM. Hope to see you then!