Victim in stable condition after being shot in face in east Charlotte

A man was seriously injured when he was shot in the face in east Charlotte Monday night, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Snow Lane just before 10:30 p.m. MEDIC said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he was still in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The victim's name has not been released.

Officers say they believe the shooting, that happened outside in the Heritage Place Apartments parking lot, was not random.

No arrests have been made.

