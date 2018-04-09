Police responding to shots fired in east Charlotte, one person i - | WBTV Charlotte

Police responding to shots fired in east Charlotte, one person injured

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in east Charlotte Monday night.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Snow Lane just before 10:30 p.m.

One person was located with a gunshot wound and was transported by Medic.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting as of Monday night, police say.

