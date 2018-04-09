One seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

One seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

Ron Lee | WBTV Ron Lee | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Snow Lane just before 10:30 p.m.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly