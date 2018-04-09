Man accused of beating his 11-year-old son

Deputies have charged a Salisbury man with kicking and punching his 11-year-old stepson and assaulting a deputy.

Adrian Angel Garcia, 30, of the 200 block of Dream Lane, was charged by Rowan Sheriff's deputies on Sunday with misdemeanor child abuse, misdemeanor resisting police, felony assault on a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor assault on a child/minor.

Originally deputies were called to the home on a report that the child was causing a disturbance. Once they arrived they were told by the mother that Garcia pulled the boy’s hair, hit him on the head, pushed him to the floor, then punched and kicked him.

According to the report, the boy's mother had to pull Garcia off of her son.

The boy had swelling to the back of his head. While responders from Rowan EMS were there, the child became sick. His mother took him to the Emergency Department at the hospital.

The report indicated that the incident began when the boy and his brother were arguing, and Garcia became involved.

According to the report, while handcuffed and being taken to a patrol car, Garcia lunged at the deputy with his shoulder, knocking the deputy to the ground with Garcia on top of him, injuring the deputy's hand.

Officials say deputies noted the smell of alcohol on Garcia and wrestled to get him into the patrol car.

Garcia was jailed under a $35,000 secured bond. More charges are possible, according to investigators.

