On The Go With Stro: Aerial Silks

In our latest installment of On The Go With Stro, I made a visit to Aerial Charlotte for a lesson in aerial silks.

Sarah, who trains and performs in all that Aerial CLT has to offer, also teaches classes there. She gave me a beginner's lesson in aerial silks.

What I can tell you from my experience is that this workout is extremely difficult - but rewarding!

Watch the video for more!

For more information on classes and Aerial CLT visit https://www.aerialclt.com/.

