Winter makes one more visit to the NC mountains

People in the North Carolina mountains woke up to an April surprise as winter-like weather hit the area again.

Snow was falling, wind was blowing and temperatures hovered around freezing.

“It’s time for us to be done with this,” said mail carrier Phillip Simmons.

Winter will just not go away. Another snowy day in the mtns. At least it is not sticking to the roads! pic.twitter.com/wre6HxogAe — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) April 9, 2018

The storm Monday was no blizzard but an inch or more of snow collected on the grass and homes. Roads were clear for the most part, but salt trucks were making the rounds just in case.

School in Avery County was delayed for three hours. Simmons and others said they were tired of winter and ready for spring to finally take over.

Forecasters predict much warmer weather to move in by the weekend.

