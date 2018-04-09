Rowan-Salisbury Schools nationally recognized for 2nd consecutive year for Digital Education

For the second consecutive year, the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education and the district are nationally recognized as a leader in the uses of technology for student success, according to a press release from the school system.

Now in the 14th year, the top-ranked school districts were announced through the annual ‘Digital School Districts Survey Awards’ that honor and recognize districts for their exemplary use of technology. The 2017-2018 Digital School Districts Survey Awards are presented by the Center for Digital Education (CDE) and by the National School Boards Association (NSBA).

“This recognition simply shows a work in progress by our phenomenal staff,” states Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education Chair Josh Wagner. “Our teachers and administrators are working daily to find the balance for technology as a supplement to education. Technology alone will not improve educational success. However, it does allow students to experience the world without leaving the classroom. That is an invaluable opportunity.”

Rowan-Salisbury Schools is the only district in North Carolina to make this ranking, in addition to being one of the 16 districts across the country to achieve the recognition award.

Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody said, “It is indeed an honor to receive this award, but to receive the award for two years straight is extraordinary. This belongs to all us - our teachers, staff and students for their commitment to transformation. Together we have undergone many strategic changes, and this is a confirmation that we are focused and heading in the right direction.”

"We are proud of our continued work in the digital innovation space and appreciate being recognized at the national level for the work being done in Rowan-Salisbury Schools,” says Andrew Smith, Chief Strategy Officer. “The work in our classrooms continues to serve as a model for the purposeful integration of technology and instruction."

