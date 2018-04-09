NC community remembers fire chief killed in crash in Iredell County

Construction crews have been working to extend the CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar in the city of Charlotte. The project will extend the current 1.5-mile streetcar line by 2.5 miles – to Johnson C. Smith University to the west and to Sunnyside Avenue to the east.More >>
These “cluster classrooms” already exist in five county schools and will now expand to 13. They teach students with what officials say are “cognitive delays,” and they will not have more than 12 to a class.More >>
A collection of four "extraordinary" rare star rubies discovered outside of Asheville nearly 30 years ago — which could be worth more than $90 million — have found their way to a New York auction house.More >>
A North Carolina-based religious group is taking their message about guns to the streets with a billboard with their "crucial message" about guns and your safety.More >>
People in the North Carolina mountains woke up to an April surprise as winter-like weather hit the area again.More >>
