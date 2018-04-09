More than 50 miles of roads to be resurfaced in Iredell County

Iredell County drivers will soon have a smoother ride on portions of U.S. 21, U.S. 64, N.C. 90, and 75 sections of secondary roads, thanks to an $8.6 million contract awarded to improve about 57 miles of roadway.

The contract awarded to Maymead Inc. of Mountain City, Tennessee, includes milling, resurfacing, signals and shoulder reconstruction.

Work can start as early as May 1, and should be completed by June 28, 2019.

This was one of 16 road and bridge contracts recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation. Per state law they went to the lowest qualified bidder for each project. The contracts are worth $429.7 million, nearly $39 million under engineer estimates.

