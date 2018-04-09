Salisbury Fire names Nicolas Martin Battalion Chief of Training

Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell has announced the selection of Nicolas “Nick” Martin as the Battalion Chief of Training for the Department. Martin comes to Salisbury from the Columbia, SC Fire Department where he served as Battalion Chief of Training. In Columbia he was part of the command staff and designed, directed and implemented training programs.

As Salisbury’s Battalion Chief of Training, Martin will direct the department’s training division which includes the training officers and training programs, and he will respond to and review fire incident operations. His first day with the department is Monday, April 9.

Prior to serving as the Battalion Chief of Training in Columbia, Martin was a Firefighter, Engineer and Lieutenant with the Washington D.C. Fire Department for 10 years. While in Washington he was able to serve as a company officer on engine and truck companies and served as an adjunct instructor with the District of Columbia Fire Department (DCFD) training academy. He also served as a Battalion Aide in the 2nd and 5th Battalions for the DCFD.

Battalion Chief Martin also has served with the City of Fairfax Virginia Fire Department and as a volunteer firefighter for 22 years with Kentland Fire Department and the Lima Fire Company in Media, PA. He is part of the Traditions Training Team and has taught classes across the country including at Fire Department Instructor’s Conference (FDIC) International and other national conferences.

Battalion Chief Martin holds Pro/Board certifications as a Firefighter II, Fire Officer IV, Fire Instructor III and many other certifications in special operations. He earned his Master of Science from John Hopkins University and his Bachelor of Fire Science from the University of Maryland.

Martin lives in Columbia with his wife Emily and new born son Dalton and looks forward to relocating to the Salisbury area.

