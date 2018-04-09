All lanes blocked after crash at Old Pineville Road in southwest Charlotte

All lanes are blocked in southwest Charlotte after a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near Old Pineville Road at Pineville Point Avenue south of Archdale Drive around 4 p.m.

Four people have been transported to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, MEDIC says.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

