Neighborhoods near Charlotte Douglas Airport will hear planes during overnight hours

Taxiway construction at Charlotte Douglas International Airport means some residents living near the airport could be in for some loud noises at night.

The repair work began Sunday evening.

"It will get a little heavier for sure. Right now as it is I’m in between the two flight paths. The third runway and the second runway -so it will start seeing a bit of an increase," said Ernie Smith.

Smith, who lives in the Steelberry Acres neighborhood, says he's gotten accustomed to the noise from the planes flying overhead. Still, he expects overnight flights will take some getting used to.

"I think for a new person coming in they’ll have a little bit more an issue with it. All and all I’m okay with it so far. We’ll see how it goes when it starts ramping up," Smith said.

Airport officials say they have to temporarily close a runway and use it as a taxi way because of reconstruction to portions of Taxiway A.

The airport says operations will shift, as needed, to the airport's other runways. Some neighborhoods north and south of the parallel runways will sometimes hear planes flying over their houses during the overnight hours.

Crews estimate that the work will last about seven months and should be completed by Thanksgiving.

