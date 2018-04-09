Police: Two men shot in the leg during struggle over gun in west Charlotte

Two men were taken to the hospital after they were both shot in the leg during a fight in west Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on the 100 block of Fordham Road, which is off of West Boulevard. Police said the men got into an argument and one pulled a gun. The men then began to fight and struggle over the gun and both were shot.

Medic said the men were taken to Carolinas Medical Center. They are expected to be OK.

The men's names have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the fight or if any charges are being filed.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

