Bullet-proof shields to be stationed in Iredell County elementary schools

Portable ballistic shields will be positioned at elementary schools throughout Iredell County in a new initiative, deputies announced Monday.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is using over $45,000 of federal equity sharing money, which deputies say is seized funds from drug dealers, to purchase the ballistic shields.

“This is just another way we are hardening our schools in an effort to make our schools here in Iredell County more secure, I’m pleased to announce the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office will be pre-deploying the latest technology in bullet resistant shields to our elementary schools," sheriff Campbell said.

The shields will be deployed by law enforcement when they respond to schools in a situation where they are searching or clearing a school for someone.

“They can also be used to increase the survivability of the students and staff when used to shield them while going through lock down procedures or evacuating the schools," Campbell says.

Training will be conducted to go over how the shields will be used.

"By adding these shields, this is just another step we can take to be proactive in protecting our children," Campbell says.

Campbell says deputies are taking tangible steps to prevent violent events.

