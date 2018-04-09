Victory Lanes donates time to #MollysKids

Ed Bradford didn’t know 13-year-old Emily Cook in Shelby. He’d only read about her.

“I run Victory Lanes in Charlotte,” he wrote a few weeks ago. “I’d like to give a free afternoon to Emily and her family and treat them to bowling, playing in the arcade and a meal at our Pit Road Bar and Grill. We can also do some go-kart racing. Could you help arrange this? I just wanted to put a little smile on her face. I’ve followed her story through #MollysKids for a while now and would love to do something nice.”

I connected him with Emily’s mom, Julie, and honestly, I didn’t think much of it again.

Then, suddenly, an email with this picture came in.

“Such big thanks to Mr. Bradford,” Julie wrote. “She had an amazing time and we could tell he enjoyed himself too. Thank you, thank you!”

Good deeds. Passing them on.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

