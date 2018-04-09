VIDEO: Kristen Hampton eats a 'Carolina Reaper,' the hottest pepper in the world

Fort Mill's "Smokin' Ed's Carolina Reaper" has once again been certified as the world's hottest chili pepper by Guinness World Records.

This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world. He first made the claim to fame in 2014 when Guinness announced his first Carolina Reaper had taken the title.

The new pepper, however, is even hotter. Coming in at a record average of 1,641,000 SHU (Scoville heat units), it's more than 71,000 SHU hotter than Currie's previous record-holder. To put that in perspective - jalapeno peppers score between 2,500 and 8,000 SHU.

On Monday, WBTV's Good News reporter Kristen Hampton tried the new pepper live on her Facebook page.

Apparently, she didn't learn her lesson in 2014 when she tried Currie's first round of Carolina Reapers.

Hampton isn't the only person to take the mouth-numbing challenge. In 2015, a 9-year-old boy's video went viral when he tried the pepper on YouTube, and in 2016 a man set another world record when he ate 22 Carolina Reapers in less than a minute.

