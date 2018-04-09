Four teens charged in string of armed robberies in Charlotte

A collection of four "extraordinary" rare star rubies discovered outside of Asheville nearly 30 years ago — which could be worth more than $90 million — have found their way to a New York auction house.More >>
A collection of four "extraordinary" rare star rubies discovered outside of Asheville nearly 30 years ago — which could be worth more than $90 million — have found their way to a New York auction house.More >>
A North Carolina-based religious group is taking their message about guns to the streets with a billboard with their "crucial message" about guns and your safety.More >>
A North Carolina-based religious group is taking their message about guns to the streets with a billboard with their "crucial message" about guns and your safety.More >>
People in the North Carolina mountains woke up to an April surprise as winter-like weather hit the area again.More >>
People in the North Carolina mountains woke up to an April surprise as winter-like weather hit the area again.More >>
"Yes I am pulling out because the price is getting way too high and it will not see a return on investment for at least 20 years. And at my age that is not a prudent investment," Sebates says.More >>
"Yes I am pulling out because the price is getting way too high and it will not see a return on investment for at least 20 years. And at my age that is not a prudent investment," Sebates says.More >>
Deputies have charged a Salisbury man with kicking and punching his 11-year-old stepson.More >>
Deputies have charged a Salisbury man with kicking and punching his 11-year-old stepson.More >>