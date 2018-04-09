Four teens charged in string of armed robberies in Charlotte

Four teens were charged in connection with a string of armed robberies that occurred over a span of a week in March.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man told officers that he was working in a yard of a home on Elderbank Drive on March 16 when he was robbed. The victim told police he was reportedly approached by a person who stole his wallet at gunpoint. The victim was not injured during the incident, officers say.

Two days later, a man was reportedly shot during a robbery in the 6300 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte around 10:20 a.m. Witnesses told CMPD that the victim was in a parking lot when he was allegedly approached by four other men. That's when one of the men reportedly shot the victim, police say.

The victim was robbed of his cell phone and wallet, according to police.

On March 22, a third robbery happened in the 6300 block of Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte around 2 p.m. Three people told police that they were at the park when they were approached by three others who were armed with guns.

Police say the robbers took the victims' cell phones and money before fleeing from the scene.

Officers said they signed warrants for 16-year-old William Allison in connection with the shooting on Albemarle Road from March 18. He was later arrested on Wednesday, police say. Police then learned that Allison was allegedly responsible for the robbery on Elderank Drive.

Chavis Davis, 16, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were then also charged in connection with the three robberies.

The four teens were all charged with with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy. Allison was also charged with resisting arrest and misdemeanor larceny.

Allison and Davis were taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail, police say. The 15-year-old and 14-year-old were taken to a juvenile detention facility, according to officers.

Additional charges are pending, police say.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.