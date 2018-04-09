Pregnant teen found dead in vehicle in NC, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) - A pregnant Sanford teen was found dead in a vehicle on a dirt road in Southern Pines Sunday night, according to the Southern Pines Police Department.

Police were called to a report of a dead female in a vehicle off of S. Gaines Street around 7:45 p.m. Upon investigation, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett. She had a last known address in Sanford, police said.

According to police, Barrett was pregnant at the time of her death. The child has also been pronounced dead.

Police said that her death does not appear to be a random act of violence, but they will not release the cause or manner of her death until they hear back from the North Carolina State Medical Examiner's Office.

An autopsy is set to take place Monday.

Police are asking that if anyone has information regarding Barrett's death that they call them at (910) 682-7031 or call the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. Any information provided will be confidential and can be provided anonymously.