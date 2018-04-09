Woman killed in York County crash ID'd

A woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Rock Hill Friday afternoon has been identified.

The wreck happened near Heckle Boulevard, closing the area between Cherry Road and Main Street for some time. Police tweeted about the wreck around 1:30 p.m.

#Traffic - Heckle Blvd between Cherry and Main is closed due to traffic accident with fatality. Avoid area and use alternate routes. Accident is under investigation. — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) April 6, 2018

On Monday, the York County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 64-year-old Lorraine Stewart. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

The crash involved a Toyota Camry and a Isusu NPR box truck.

Officials said Stewart was driving the Camry at the time of the deadly wreck. A passenger in her vehicle received life-threatening injuries, officials said. The passenger was taken to Piedmont Medical Center and was then taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The driver and passenger of the Isusu were not hurt in the crash. Officials said Stewart reportedly failed to yield to the right of way of the Isusu.

No charges are expected to be filed.

