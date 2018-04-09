Woman found 'bleeding heavily' on Watauga County highway, suspect arrested

A woman was arrested and charged with assault after another woman was found bleeding from her neck in the roadway.

Jessica Lynn Kirby, 29, is accused of assaulting a woman Sunday afternoon, causing the woman to "bleed heavily." Deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Laurel Fork Road around 3:25 p.m. where they found the injured woman, who was bleeding from her neck.

The woman went to Watauga Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies say two women left the scene in a black Toyota truck. The truck was later located off of Highway 105 south in Banner Elk and seized.

Following the investigation, Kirby was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. She was taken to the Watauga County Detention Center and given a $50,000 secured bond.

There's no word on additional arrests.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.