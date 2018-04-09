Here's when new apartments, hotels and stores are opening in uptown Charlotte

This rendering shows the Uptown 550 at Stonewall. (Credit: Frontop Computer Graphics)

The Savoy apartments (background) and Uptown 550 on Stonewall apartments (foreground) under construction in Charlotte on Friday, April 6, 2018. Both are expected to open in late 2018. (Credit: Ely Portillo | The Charlotte Observer)

New buildings like 300 South Tryon and the Museum Tower apartments already seem at home in the uptown Charlotte skyline as the city's building boom shows no signs of slowing.

And a new crop of towers is on the way, bringing hundreds more luxury apartments, a Whole Foods, hotels and more office space.

A half-dozen major buildings are slated to open in the coming year.

Here's a look at what's coming and when it opens, starting with Whole Foods.

Located at the base of the Novel Stonewall Station apartments, developed by Crescent Communities, the new Whole Foods will be uptown's first full-sized grocery store. It's also expected to be a beacon drawing other national retailers to uptown, where the population is expected to keep growing. The first of 459 apartments in the development are open, with more coming online through the summer. Crescent executives have said they expect Whole Foods to open by June. A company spokeswoman said they don't have an exact date, but the store will open this summer.

In June, the dual-branded hotel tower atop the EpiCentre will open. The AC Hotel and Residence Inn, both in the 22-story tower, will total 300 rooms. The new hotel will also include a rooftop bar and restaurant called Nuvole, retail space available for lease, a “super suite” to rent and meeting space.

This image by BB+M Architecture shows the planned hotel at the EpiCentre.(Credit: Courtesy of McKibbon Hospitality)

In October, developer Proffitt Dixon plans to open the first apartments at Savoy, a 302-unit apartment building on the former site of the Actor’s Theatre. The apartments on Stonewall Street will include a saltwater pool, dog spa and bike repair stations and storage.

Next door to Savoy, developer Northwood Ravin plans to open the Uptown 550 on Stonewall apartments in December. The project includes both a 22-story tower and midrise apartments wrapped around the base, totaling 421 units. Amenities will include a private rooftop bar, golf simulator, indoor spa and sauna.



A few blocks down Stonewall Street, on the former site of the Observer building, Lincoln Harris is developing a 33-story office tower anchored by Bank of America. The 640-foot-tall building is expected to open in early 2019, though an exact date hasn't been given. It's the first phase of a development called Legacy Union that's expected to include shops, restaurants, residences, more office space and hotels.

That roughly covers the next year, but after that, more openings will follow.

Expect to see the InterContinental and Grand Bohemian hotels open uptown in late 2019, the new FNB bank/apartment tower next to BB&T Ballpark in 2020 and the Ally Centertower at Stonewall and Tryon streets in 2021.