5 steps to lease a car: Toyota of N Charlotte explains

Considering signing the dotted line on a lease for your next car? Leasing is a great way to take home a new ride but also be able to turn it in just a few years later to upgrade to something new again (without having to worry about depreciation). However, some people are intimidated by the process because they don’t really know how to lease a car or what it entails. Toyota of N Charlotte is here to give you the information you need to make a confident decision. Not only do we have exceptional new Toyota lease deals available, we’re also taking you through the five steps to lease a car.

Learn how to lease a car simply and efficiently

Step 1: Do your research. Now’s the time to make a list of every feature you want your future ride to have and pinpoint a monthly payment that works for you. Then you can cross-reference those items with different makes and models available to see what’s going to be the best drive time solution. Remember, a lease is typically 36 months, so you want to find the right ride.

Step 2: Take a test drive. Get behind the wheel to ensure you’re comfortable in the driver’s seat and that the car actually has everything you need for an easy and efficient drive time. You should also ensure you like how the car handles before you sign the dotted line on a lease.

Step 3: Ask about leasing deals. Like we said, our N Charlotte Toyota dealership offers some pretty incredible lease deals on our new Toyota vehicles. Make sure you ask what’s available, as this can make your monthly payment a lot more feasible.

Step 4: Work the numbers. How much are you going to put down on the car before you sign? What will your monthly payment be? What about things like fuel costs and insurance? Ensure that the car fits neatly into your budget before you sign a new car lease so you don’t end up straining financially to make it happen.

Step 5: Make sure you understand the car lease. Go over the paperwork carefully with your sales or finance specialist so you understand all the lease terms. Be sure to cover items like car maintenance, mileage allowances, alterations allowed on the car (like new parts and accessories), and anything else that may affect you when your lease is up and you have to turn the car in. The last thing you want is to be surprised with an unexpected bill.

