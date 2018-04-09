York County woman reported missing - | WBTV Charlotte

York County woman reported missing

YORK COUNTY, SC

A 69-year-old woman is missing in Rock Hill. 

Officials say Laura Russell Simpson was last seen leaving her home on Hillcrest Way on Saturday.

Simpson was driving a white 2017 Ford Escape with SC tag: MPG755.

She's described as being around 5'6" and 160 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. Deputies tweeted about the missing woman Monday. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

