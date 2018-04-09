York County woman reported missing

A 69-year-old woman is missing in Rock Hill.

Officials say Laura Russell Simpson was last seen leaving her home on Hillcrest Way on Saturday.

Simpson was driving a white 2017 Ford Escape with SC tag: MPG755.

She's described as being around 5'6" and 160 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. Deputies tweeted about the missing woman Monday.

MISSING PERSON: Laura Russell Simpson was last seen leaving her residence on Hillcrest Way Rock Hill, SC on Sat., April 7, 2018. Wearing all white clothing. Driving a white 2017 Ford Escape SC Tag: MPG755 Call the @YCSO_SC Lt. Miller at 803-628-3059 with info #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/7VHrUTwThb — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 9, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

