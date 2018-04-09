Missing York County woman found - | WBTV Charlotte

Missing York County woman found

A 69-year-old woman reported missing in Rock Hill Monday has been found. 

Officials say Laura Russell Simpson was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Hillcrest Way on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the York County Sheriff's Office said the Simpson had been located.

No further information was released.

