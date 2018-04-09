Missing York County woman found

York County sheriffs are searching for a car they say was stolen within the past 30 days. Two Chevy Camaros were taken from Burns Chevrolet in Rock Hill sometime between March 8 and April 5.More >>
York County sheriffs are searching for a car they say was stolen within the past 30 days. Two Chevy Camaros were taken from Burns Chevrolet in Rock Hill sometime between March 8 and April 5.More >>
The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive.More >>
The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive.More >>
Rock Hill School Board Chairman Jim Vining says the proposal was dismissed for several reasons, including budget concerns.More >>
Rock Hill School Board Chairman Jim Vining says the proposal was dismissed for several reasons, including budget concerns.More >>
Jaquez Towayne Gaines, 17, has been named as a suspect in the case. Gaines is wanted on multiple warrants, included attempted murder.More >>
Jaquez Towayne Gaines, 17, has been named as a suspect in the case. Gaines is wanted on multiple warrants, included attempted murder.More >>
On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.More >>
On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.More >>